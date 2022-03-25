Senate Hunger Caucus co-chairs warn of impending global emergency

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The co-chairs of the Senate Hunger Caucus have warned of an impending global emergency, however, they said there are resources to help prepare for and alleviate the crisis.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says as co-chairs of the Senate Hunger Caucus, he and Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) took to The Hill, a Congressional blog, to plead for emergency global hunger programs as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues.

The Senators said while 45 million people are on the brink of famine in 43 countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to wage an unjust and unprovoked war in Ukraine. They said the stability of agricultural markets has been threatened by the war, and with it, the food security of millions of people.

The scale of hunger around the world is a crisis the Senators said, and it has only been exacerbated the events in Ukraine. They said the COVID-19 pandemic jeopardized access to food through supply chain disruptions, labor shortages and higher food costs, which has increased the number of people at risk of famine by 60% in the last two years.

The Senators said Afghanistan alone has over 11 million people who face acute hunger and over 3 million children who suffer from malnutrition. In Yemen, which has been battling a prolonged hunger crisis for 7 years, they said the number of people who face food insecurity is expected to rise to 19 million by the end of 2022.

Together, Moran said Russia and Ukraine account for 30% of the world’s wheat supply. He said Ukraine is a large grain-producing country - not just in wheat - and has ranked as a top ten global exporter of corn, sunflower oil, and other commodities. He said it provides produce to markets not just in Europe, but also to vulnerable countries throughout Africa and the Middle East.

As Americans watch Ukrainians flee their homes, the Senators said millions of people have been forced to become refugees which will increase the number of people who face hunger. They said with tightening global grain supplies, the situation will only grow.

The pair said hunger is not an isolated issue - it affects everyone. When Ukraine, the breadbasket of Europe, is unable to feed itself, they said the world can expect a crisis will ripple with hungry mouths around the globe growing even more hungry.

As a nation, the Senators said America must address the impending crisis. Fortunately, they said there is an existing resource meant for this moment - one where an exceptional need exists around the world and it is past time to use it.

Established in 1980, the Senators said the Emerson Trust is an emergency international food aid program administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Agency for International Development. When global food security needs have outpaced the nation’s capacity to respond through other resources, they said the Emerson Trust is a release valve to combat global food emergencies like the ones being experienced today.

In the last decade, the pair said the Emerson Trust has been released just once to meet unforeseen global hunger needs - and this is a crisis that calls for it. As both the immediate and long-term effects on Ukraine’s agriculture sector become more clear, they said the U.S. should work quickly to provide needed commodities through sales or donations to meet countries’ unsatisfied needs - and the Emerson Trust would allow them to do that.

As co-chairs of the Senate Hunger Caucus, the pair said they continue to call on Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and USAID Administrator Samantha Power to immediately act to authorize the trusts’ release to purchase U.S. commodities, which wills ave lives around the world.

The Senators said in doing so, the U.S. can help alleviate a greater humanitarian crisis than has already been caused by the unprovoked invasion and will help foster political stability in food-insecure countries.

To read the full blog post the pair wrote, click HERE.

