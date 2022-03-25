Self looks to continue winning ways at Chicago’s United Center

CHICAGO (WIBW) - More than a million square feet of steel and concrete make up the home to the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks: the United Center.

This week, the iconic arena holds the keys to KU’s door to the Final Four.

History hangs in the rafters of the Windy City staple. Standing guard out front: a 12-foot-tall statue of Michael Jordan called “The Spirit.”

“You guys may not know this, but I’m actually - in 1981, that was the year that Ewing, Mullen, Barkley, Jordan and Self all came out the same year,” KU head coach Bill elf laughed. “So I’m very familiar with Michael.”

Though, this year’s KU team might have different picks for the ‘GOAT.’

“I’m a big LeBron fan, so I don’t know,” Christian Braun said.

“I know a little bit about Michael Jordan, but to be able to share the same court that he once played on is definitely cool to me,“” Jalen Wilson said.

“I think guys, depending on when they grew up probably lean a certain direction and there’s not a right or wrong answer, but in my perspective, when I grew up, I was a Bird guy, I loved Magic, but there was nobody like Mike. So it is exciting,” Self said.

Opened in 1994, the United Center has historically been kind to Self’s squads from his time Illinois to Kansas.

“It’s great for me personally,” Self said. “I’ve had a chance to play there a few times when I was in Champaign.”

KU won their first two NCAA Tournament games at the arena in 2007 and beat Kentucky in a regular-season contest there a decade later.

Now, the ‘Hawks will look to repeat history. They’re two wins away from heading to New Orleans for the Final Four.

“This was my hope that we would be in Chicago,” Self said. “This is about as good as it could be for me personally and for our fan base being right here.”

