Precautions keep helpful household items from doing harm

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Items you use every day could pose a risk if used the wrong way.

Poison Prevention Week reminds people that the potential for poisoning is everywhere in your house.

“If you think about kids, they’re very curious and put their hands everywhere,” said Annie Buckland, RN, injury and violence prevention coordinator at Stormont Vail in Topeka. “The younger your kids, a lot of time they pick something up, and it immediately goes in the mouth.”

According to Safe Kids, in 2018, accidental poisonings caused one death and nearly 1,197 emergency room visits a week in children age 14 and younger. Household cleaners, personal care items like face cleanser and nail polish remover, house plants, outdoor pesticides and fertilizers, and medications are all a risk.

“Know what you have, whether it’s inside or outside,” Buckland said as a first rule of thump in preventing an accident.

Buckland suggests using childproof containers, avoid carrying medication in your purse, install childproof locks on cabinets, and store items out of reach and out of sight.

“Don’t just expect your four year old to know not to get into your cleaning supplies. Take that extra step: lock them up, make sure it’s out of reach,” she said.

The awareness is especially important if you are at someone else’s home, or if visitors are in your home. A lot of people, for example, carry medication in their purse of easy access.

“Kids being curious, they get into that purse and can open those bottles or pill boxes, and get into grandma’s medications or grandpa’s medications,” Buckland said.

If your child does ingest a potentially harmful substance, call the Poison Control Hotline, (800) 222-1222. Buckland says program the number into your phone. Doing an internet search for what to do can waste precious time.

“The longer a substance is in the body, the more havoc it can create,” Buckland said. “(The hotline staff) are experts. These are people who deal with this every single day, and they have a lot more resources and better information so you’re not going to have to weed through all of the things to find the correct path.”

Buckland also said don’t refer to medicine as candy to coax your child into taking it. She said that could make them think it is okay to take whenever they want.

Additional resources:

Poison prevention information from Safe Kids

Additional facts about accidental poisoning incidents

Poison Control

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.