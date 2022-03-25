Osage Co. afternoon traffic stop yields meth arrest

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A traffic stop south of Melvern on Friday afternoon yielded a methamphetamine arrest.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says around 1:25 p.m. on Friday, March 25, a deputy stopped a vehicle driven by Terry J. Criqui, 67, of Melvern, just south of the town on K-31 Highway for a traffic infraction.

During the stop, the deputy said illegal drugs were found.

The Sheriff’s Office said Criqui was arrested and taken to the Osage Co. Jail for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

