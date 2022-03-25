Advertisement

One taken to hospital after car rear-ends school bus in Garden City

A woman and a child were taken to the hospital after a car rear-ended a school bus that had stopped to pick up a pedestrian early Thursday in Garden City, authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman and a child were taken to the hospital after the car she was driving rear-ended a school bus that had stopped to pick up a pedestrian early Thursday in Garden City, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 8:08 a.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of W. Maple in southwest Garden City.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2017 Blue Bird school bus was stopped in the roadway with the stop sign out and flashers on as it was preparing to pick up a pedestrian.

A 2019 Chrysler 300 then rear-ended the school bus, the patrol said.

The driver of the school bus, Nicholas Ray Neathery, 30, of Garden City, was reported uninjured. Neathery was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said. Six passengers aboard the school bus were reported uninjured. The pedestrian also was reported uninjured.

The driver of the Chrysler, Brittany Marie Garcia, 32, of Garden City, was transported to St. Catherine’s Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, the patrol said. Garcia was wearing a seat belt.

A passenger in the Chrysler, Jaylan Vela, 9, of Garden City, also was taken to St. Catherine’s Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, the patrol said. Jaylan wasn’t wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

Two other occupants in the Chrysler were reported uninjured. According to the patrol, the uninjured passengers were: Steven Garcia, 7, who was wearing a seat belt; and Jaiden Vela, 8, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

