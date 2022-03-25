Native lawmaker rejects legislator’s apology for racially insensitive comment

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the first Native woman on record presided over the Kansas House on Wednesday, she said the historic moment will forever be marred by the comments of a Republican legislator and she has refused his “disingenuous” apology.

Kansas Representative Dr. Ponka-We Victors-Cozad, a Democrat from Wichita, says Wednesday, March 23, was a moment in history that should have been joyous when she presided over the Kansas House of Representatives as the first Native lawmaker to govern the body, however, it was marred by a racially insensitive comment made by Rep. John Wheeler, a Republican from Garden City.

During the meeting, Victors-Cozad used her gavel to quiet the House, this was when Wheeler turned around and said he “was just checking to see if that was a tomahawk.”

Dr. Victors-Cozad said Wheeler’s remarks had no relevance in the chamber or the business at hand. She said the comments were made to instigate mockery towards herself and the Native Americans she represents.

“Representative Wheeler was elected by his constituents - some of whom may also be of Native American descent - to be an upstanding delegate and leader of their voice,” Victors-Cozad said. “He blatantly abused his power to mock another culture with a slanderous remark in an attempt for satire.”

Victors-Cozad said Wheeler’s behavior is unacceptable and cannot be tolerated in the Kansas legislature.

The Native Rep. said this marks the second incident in two months where the Indigenous community has been disrespected by Kansas leaders.

“When will the elected leaders in Kansas learn to respect Native American culture and their economic contributions to our state?” Victors-Cozad asked.

She said many Kansas tribes and nations contribute to the revenue of the Sunflower State’s economy through gaming and other business ventures - while also providing much-needed jobs. However, she said Rep. Wheeler had the audacity to mock the same people that continue to support and fund state progress.

“I do not mock or devalue Representative Wheeler’s religion, place of worship, or culture. Therefore, I expect the same reverence and respect he shows towards his religion and culture towards all Kansans,” Victors-Cozad said. “I would like to think our elected public officials would know and understand this principle. This is Women’s history month and I am a proud Native American mother making history for the state of Kansas and Representative Wheeler did his best to tarnish these accomplishments.”

Victors-Cozad said she will continue to hold Wheeler accountable for his words and actions, therefore, she will not accept his “disingenuous” apology.

“We as members of this legislative branch cannot allow this behavior to be tolerated without consequence in the people’s house,” she noted.

On Wednesday, Wheeler immediately apologized for the remark when it drew an uneasy reaction from others.

“The world has changed a lot for this 74-year-old man,” Wheeler said. “I try to keep up, but today I had a slip.”

Chairman of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation Joseph Rupnick said Wheeler made a mockery of Native culture.

“One month after Kansas Education Commissioner Randy Watson made dangerous and inflammatory remarks about ‘Indians,’ state Rep. John Wheeler (R-Garden City) made a mockery of Native American culture and degraded a historic moment for Kansas, a state that is home to four federally recognized tribes,” Rupnick said. “State Rep. Ponka-We Victors (D-Wichita), who broke barriers in so many ways to earn her role at that podium yesterday, and Native Americans throughout our state deserve a firm public apology free of “ifs” from Rep. Wheeler.”

“Kansas government, schools, and communities need to be free of caricatures of our families, parodies of our traditions, and words that diminish our worth,” he noted.

Wheeler’s remark came after a debate on a bill that would return a half-acre of land in Johnson Co. to the Shawnee Tribe. The land was found to have been a Shawnee Tribe burial ground. The bill was unanimously passed by the House.

