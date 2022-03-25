Advertisement

Missing Kansas girl found safe weeks after she was last seen

FILE
FILE(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - About 16 days after she was last seen, a missing 17-year-old from Manhattan has been found safe.

The Riley County Police Department took to Facebook on Friday morning, March 25, to notify the community that Yasmin, a 17-year-old girl from Manhattan who had gone missing, had been found safe.

RCPD had asked the community to be on the lookout for Yasmin on March 10, a day after she was last seen.

The police department thanked the community for their help to find her.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Sims
TPD arrests suspect in Cyrus Hotel burglaries
Kansas head coach Bill Self watches play against Texas Southern during a first-round game in...
Jayhawks excited to face familiar foe in Sweet 16
Bill allowing doctors to prescribe Ivermectin for COVID treatment passes KS Senate
A rendering of Golden Plains Technology Park, the planned site of a new Facebook data center,...
Facebook parent company to bring $800 million data center to Kansas City
Screenshot of the dash cam video from Master Trooper Karl Koenig as he dove out of the way of...
WATCH: KHP Trooper dives out of the way of semi while helping stranded driver

Latest News

Charles Wilson II
Wilson found guilty in 2020 murder of Topeka woman
Crews were responding to a report of a hit-and-run crash Friday morning at 37th and S. Kansas...
Crews respond to report of hit-and-run collision Friday morning in south Topeka
A woman and a child were taken to the hospital after a car rear-ended a school bus that had...
One taken to hospital after car rear-ends school bus in Garden City
Providence tabbed luckiest team in the country; KU’s Self doesn’t buy it
Providence tabbed luckiest team in the country; KU’s Self doesn’t buy it