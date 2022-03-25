Missing Kansas girl found safe weeks after she was last seen

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - About 16 days after she was last seen, a missing 17-year-old from Manhattan has been found safe.

The Riley County Police Department took to Facebook on Friday morning, March 25, to notify the community that Yasmin, a 17-year-old girl from Manhattan who had gone missing, had been found safe.

RCPD had asked the community to be on the lookout for Yasmin on March 10, a day after she was last seen.

The police department thanked the community for their help to find her.

