Missing Kansas girl found safe weeks after she was last seen
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - About 16 days after she was last seen, a missing 17-year-old from Manhattan has been found safe.
The Riley County Police Department took to Facebook on Friday morning, March 25, to notify the community that Yasmin, a 17-year-old girl from Manhattan who had gone missing, had been found safe.
RCPD had asked the community to be on the lookout for Yasmin on March 10, a day after she was last seen.
The police department thanked the community for their help to find her.
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.