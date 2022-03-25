Marshall to vote ‘no’ on Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall says he will not support Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as Supreme Court nominee for her “soft on crime” record.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he will vote against Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Marshall said Jackson is “soft on crime,” worked to release dangerous prisoners, worked to keep undocumented immigrants in the country and issued various lenient sentences for those convicted of possession of child pornography.

“After sitting in on some of Judge Jackson’s hearing and conducting a thorough and thoughtful review of her qualifications and judicial record, I cannot support her confirmation. As the son of a police chief, I am very troubled by Judge Jackson’s record of being soft on crime, one that has followed her through each stage of her legal career,” he noted. “As a practicing attorney, she worked to release dangerous prisoners from Guantanamo Bay. As a District Judge, she worked to wipe out President Trump’s expedited removal of illegal immigrants at our southern border and issued multiple lenient sentences for people convicted of possessing child pornography.”

Marshall also said Jackson has shown a tendency to legislate from behind the bench and lacks experience.

“That alone would be enough to oppose her confirmation but she has also demonstrated a tendency for legislating from behind the bench and an affinity to growing government. Not to mention, she lacks the serious experience needed to serve a lifelong term at our nation’s highest court. All that being said, I believe she will rubberstamp Biden’s far-left agenda instead of protecting the Constitution and our Kansas values. There is no way I can in good faith support her to be an Associate Justice on the U.S. Supreme Court,” Marshall said.

Earlier on Friday, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) announced he would support Jackson’s nomination.

“I am confident Judge Jackson is supremely qualified and has the disposition necessary to serve as our nation’s next Supreme Court Justice,” Manchin said in a statement.

With Manchin’s announcement, Jackson has the support of all 50 Senate democrats, which could guarantee her confirmation as Vice President Kamala Harris could break a tie.

