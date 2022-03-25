Advertisement

Man accused of April 2019 killing of WU football player found guilty

(Source: Shawnee Co. Jail)
(Source: Shawnee Co. Jail)(KWCH)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man accused in the April 2019 murder of Washburn University Football Player Dwane Simmons has been found guilty.

Francisco Mendez was found guilty of 1st-degree murder, attempted murder, and multiple counts of aggravated robbery.

The verdict was read in Shawnee Co. District Court around 2 p.m. on Friday. The jury trial began March 14, 2022 after multiple COVID-19 related delays.

Washburn football player Corey Ballentine was also shot in the incident. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Dwane Simmons (left) and Corey Ballentine (Source: Washburn University)
Dwane Simmons (left) and Corey Ballentine (Source: Washburn University)(WIBW)

The shootings of Simmons and Ballentine occurred outside 1287 S.W. Lane on April 28, 2019 as they were celebrating Ballentine being drafted by the NFL’s New York Giants.

Of the 12 charges Mendez faced, five are tied to events on April 28:

  • premeditated first-degree murder of Simmons
  • attempted first-degree murder of Ballentine
  • three counts of attempted first-degree murder of Washburn Football players Channon Ross, Kevin Neal and James Letcher, who were with Simmons and Ballentine.

Mendez was also convicted for two counts of aggravated robberies that happened on April 27, 2019, and five aggravated robberies on April 30, 2019.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

