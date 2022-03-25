Advertisement

KU’s Yesufu, Coleman-Lands relish playing Sweet Sixteen in Chicago

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHICAGO (WIBW) - Ticket requests for KU’s Sweet Sixteen match-up keep rolling in for Joseph Yesufu and Jalen Coleman-Lands.

“It’s still continuing,” Coleman-Lands said. “It’s just a matter of how many I can get.”

Yesufu hails from Bolingbrook, a 45-minute drive from Chicago. Coleman-Lands spent two years in the Windy City early in his college career.

Both say the Jayhawks couldn’t have landed in a better spot for the Sweet Sixteen than the United Center.

“Chicago’s like my second home,” Coleman-Lands said. “A lot of my friends, going to U of I my first two years, even going to DePaul after that. The people here are phenomenal and play a large part of who I am today.”

“Getting my family out here, seeing my family and all that, it’s definitely a blessing for me,” Yesufu said.

“This right here has kind of molded Chicago, with sports and the impact Jordan has made, and even afterward with D-Rose,” Coleman-Lands said. “It’s an influential part of just this city.”

They join a long list of Jayhawks to hail from the Prairie State: Sherron Collins, Julian Wright, Jamari Traylor, Charlie Moore and Devon Dotson, to name a few.

“Illinois is the best state of basketball,” Yesufu said. “I have a lot to play for. Those guys, I have to live up to their name, the Sherrons and all them. So I’m really looking forward to that as my career goes on.”

This week, the pair will look to cement their own legacy on KU basketball.

“It takes a lot to get to this point,” Yesufu said. “Takes a lot of hard work, and that’s what we’ve been doing up until this point. We just got to continue to do what we’ve been doing, even at a higher level.”

“The best way to create an impact, a long legacy is cherishing the present,” Coleman-Lands said. “And that’s what we’re trying to do. Just taking it one game at a time to get to a national championship.”

