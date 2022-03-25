Advertisement

Kansas sees fourth best unemployment bounce back from COVID-19 pandemic

By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As many return to work and the world returns to some semblance of normal, a recent study has ranked Kansas’s unemployment bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic as fourth-best in the nation.

With 678,000 jobs gained in the U.S. in February, WalletHub.com says it released its updated report for States Whose Unemployment Rates Are Bouncing Back the Most, and Kansas ranked 4th.

In order to find which states were doing better than others, the personal-finance website said it compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., based on data available from February 2022 and compared that data key dates in 2019, 2020, and 2021.

According to the study, the Sunflower State saw a 2.5% unemployment rate in February, which is a change of -21.3% from February 2019, -19.3% from January 2020, and -29.7 from February 2021. It said with claims not seasonally adjusted, Kansas saw a -44.1% change in unemployment between February 2022 and February 2019.

Kansas’ neighbor to the north, Nebraska, was ranked third with an unemployment rate of 2.1% and to the south, Oklahoma ranked sixth with a 2.6% unemployment rate.

The study also found the Sunflower State’s change in monthly job openings between January 2022 and December 2021 came in at -3.9% while the job openings rate was 6.4.

For more information or to see the full report, click HERE.

