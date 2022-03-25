Kansas High Court upholds hard-50 sentence for man convicted of 2002 murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has upheld a hard-50 sentence for a man convicted of a 2002 Sedgwick Co. murder.

In the matter of Appeal No. 114,395: Thomas J. Drennan Jr. v. State of Kansas, the Kansas Supreme Court says it affirmed a decision by the Sedgwick Co. District Court to deny Drennan’s motion which alleged his hard-50 sentence was unconstitutional and illegal.

Drennan was convicted of First-degree Murder in 2003 for a 2002 killing.

The Court held that Drennan’s motion was untimely and he could not show the injustice of the sentence, therefore his claim was procedurally barred.

The Court also held that Drennan’s sentence was legal due to Supreme Court case Alleyne v. United States, 570 U.S. 99, 133 S. Ct. 2151, 186 L. Ed. 2d 314 (2013), which was a substantive change in the law, not just an extension of Apprendi v. New Jersey, 530 U.S. 466, 120 S. Ct. 2348, 147 L. Ed. 2d 435 (2000).

To see the full ruling, click HERE.

