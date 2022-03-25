Kansas Gov. urges residents to call 811 before dig projects

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Governor has signed a proclamation and urged residents to call 811 before they begin any projects that require digging to avoid serious injury.

On Friday, March 25, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she issued a proclamation to declare the upcoming month of April as “Safe Digging Month” in the Sunflower State.

Gov. Kelly said the proclamation coincides with National Safe Digging Month and is meant to remind Kansans to call 811 before they start any outdoor digging projects.

Kelly said she and the Kansas Corporation Commission, Kansas 811, the Kansas Pipeline Association and the Common Ground Alliance encourage excavators and homeowners to call 811 before they dig to prevent injuries, property damage and inconvenient outages.

Nationwide, the Governor said utility line damage happens every 6 minutes. She said one-third of those are caused by the failure of a professional excavator or homeowner to call 811 before they dig.

Kelly said 811 connects callers to Kansas 811, which notifies the appropriate utility company of the intent to dig. She said calls are taken 24 hours a day, seven days a week and locate requests can be made online.

According to Kelly, excavators and homeowners are required to make a request at least two working days before they begin the dig project. She said professional locators will be sent to the site to mark the approximate locations of underground lines with flags or spray paint.

Once lines have been accurately marked, Kelly said residents and professionals can start to dig.

The Governor said every digging project - no matter how big or small - requires a call to 811. She said there is no charge to have utility lines marked.

Kelly said utility lines may vary and there could be multiple lines in a common area. She said some lines are buried only a few inches below the surface, which makes them easy to hit during shallow digging projects.

Kelly said the installation of a mailbox, landscaping, installation of a new fence, and the addition of a deck are all examples of digging projects that require a call to 811.

For more information about 811 or Safe Digging Month, click HERE.

