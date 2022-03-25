Advertisement

K-State players react to new basketball coach

Tang says he didn’t come to Manhattan to rebuild, he came to elevate.
By Reina Flores
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Jerome Tang has gone from bear to wildcat.

The longtime Baylor assistant is the new head coach for Kansas State.

”This is just the start of some really really big things that’s going to happen and with everyone’s help, with all of the K-State family and wildcat nation. We are going to accomplish great things together,” said Tang.

Tang said one of his biggest supporters in taking the job was his former boss, Baylor head coach Scott Drew. He told the story of drew gifting a bottle of wine he was told to save for something special. He didn’t open it for Baylor’s Big 12 title or national championship, but brought it to toast Tang’s hire at K-State.

“Those kinds of ties, those deep bonds that take colleagues to become friends than to become brothers for life, that’s what we’re gonna do here,” Tang explained.

Tang says he didn’t come to Manhattan to rebuild, he came to elevate.

“He is very serious about everything that he said, I mean he told us everything is about winning and that’s what you really want to hear from your coach, to be a winner,” said freshman Maximus Edwards.

”Obviously a new coach is something big for you know what I did, I committed here with Bruce Weber as my coach. So, now you have a new one and I have to get to know coach Tang, from the first impression he gave a really good first impression which is what I like,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Sims
TPD arrests suspect in Cyrus Hotel burglaries
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs from Cincinnati Bengals...
DONE DEAL: Chiefs trade Hill to Dolphins
Screenshot of the dash cam video from Master Trooper Karl Koenig as he dove out of the way of...
WATCH: KHP Trooper dives out of the way of semi while helping stranded driver
A New Mexico woman sustained minor injuries after she was struck by a car in an apparent...
Woman struck by car in apparent hit-and-run at Kansas Turnpike’s East Topeka service area
Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker
Jefferson’s nearing Topeka opening

Latest News

The Providence men's basketball team warm up over the March Madness logo during practice for...
Providence tabbed luckiest team in the country; KU’s Self doesn’t buy it
IX AT 50: How Misty Opat went from milking cows to winning national titles
IX AT 50: How Misty Opat went from milking cows to winning national titles
Tang says he didn’t come to Manhattan to rebuild, he came to elevate.
Tang says he didn’t come to Manhattan to rebuild, he came to elevate.
The Poison Control Hotline is 1-800-222-1222.
Precautions keep helpful household items from doing harm