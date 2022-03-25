K-State players react to new basketball coach

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Jerome Tang has gone from bear to wildcat.

The longtime Baylor assistant is the new head coach for Kansas State.

”This is just the start of some really really big things that’s going to happen and with everyone’s help, with all of the K-State family and wildcat nation. We are going to accomplish great things together,” said Tang.

Tang said one of his biggest supporters in taking the job was his former boss, Baylor head coach Scott Drew. He told the story of drew gifting a bottle of wine he was told to save for something special. He didn’t open it for Baylor’s Big 12 title or national championship, but brought it to toast Tang’s hire at K-State.

“Those kinds of ties, those deep bonds that take colleagues to become friends than to become brothers for life, that’s what we’re gonna do here,” Tang explained.

Tang says he didn’t come to Manhattan to rebuild, he came to elevate.

“He is very serious about everything that he said, I mean he told us everything is about winning and that’s what you really want to hear from your coach, to be a winner,” said freshman Maximus Edwards.

”Obviously a new coach is something big for you know what I did, I committed here with Bruce Weber as my coach. So, now you have a new one and I have to get to know coach Tang, from the first impression he gave a really good first impression which is what I like,” he said.

