Jayhawk Theatre to join in Topeka Dino Days with Jurassic Park, vehicle replica

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jayhawk Theatre will join in on the Topeka Dino Days fun with the film Jurassic Park and a working replica of one of the movie’s staff vehicles.

The Jayhawk Theatre says it is so excited to participate in Topeka Dino Days with the greater Topeka partnership as it shows the classic dino film Jurassic Park (1993) on Saturday, April 2.

The theatre said community leaders came together Friday to announce the screening, which will be held at 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

With digital surround sound, the theatre said guests will be amazed by Steven Spielberg’s timeless dinosaur adventure.

“Jurassic Park is one of those films you just HAVE to see on the big screen with friends. This represents our mission to bring important and historic films to Topeka that you won’t see at other nearby theaters,” said Jeff Carson, board president of Jayhawk Theatre.

The theatre said it has partnered with Breanna Johnson to host her replica of the 1992 Jeep Wrangler staff vehicle outside the main doors. It said fans of alleges will have the chance to view the Jeep up close and personal.

“Topeka Dino Days has truly been a community-wide endeavor, and it’s exciting to see establishments like downtown’s Jayhawk Theatre take part in this adventure,” said Sean Dixon, president of Visit Topeka. “I remember the life-changing experience of watching Jurassic Park as a kid, and I can’t wait for families, other children and adults alike to experience the thrill of seeing prehistoric giants on the big screen. It’s almost time for the Jayhawk to echo that legendary line — ‘Welcome to Jurassic Park.’”

