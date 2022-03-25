Howard Jansen III, convicted of murder in 3-year-old daughter’s death, sentenced to 29 years

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --- A father who entered pleas of no contest for charges for the death of his 3-year-old daughter Olivia Jansen learned his fate inside an emotional courtroom on Friday.

Howard Jansen III was sentenced to 348 months, or 29 years, after pleading no contest to second-degree murder, abuse of a child, three counts of aggravated endangering a child and interference with law enforcement.

Olivia Jansen’s loved ones were in the courtroom and at one point, the judge had to clear the courtroom because emotions were high.

Several relatives read victim impact statements inside the Wyandotte County courthouse.

They questioned how and why such a happy child could be brutally killed by those who were trusted to protect her.

“I just want everybody to remember her for what she was,” said Vickey Saindon, Olivia Jansen’s grandmother. “She was a precious baby. She was happy and full of joy. I just ask everyone to remember her for who she is and not the people who took her life away from is.”

Olivia’s father, Howard Jansen III, and his girlfriend Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick reported Olivia as missing in July of 2020.

An Amber Alert was issued and following a frantic community-wide search, her body was found in a shallow grave.

Her family had reported concerns of neglect and abuse prior to her death. They believe the Kansas Department for Children and Families and justice system failed Olivia.

Jansen’s sentencing is broken down below:

Case 1:

2nd-degree murder: 272 months

Abuse of a child: 41 months

Aggravated endangering of a child: 5 months

Aggravated endangering of a child: 6 months

—

324 months total (consecutive)

623 days of jail credit for time served

Case 2:

Aggravated endangering of a child: 17 months

Interference with law enforcement: 7 months

—

24 months total (consecutive)

Grand total: 348 months with credit for timed served

