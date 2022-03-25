House Agriculture Committee leader takes tour of Kansas ag sector

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The House Agriculture Committee Republican Leader was given a tour of Kansas agriculture by Rep. Tracey Mann during National Agriculture Week.

During National Agriculture Week, the week of March 21, U.S. Representative Tracey Mann (R-KS) says he hosted House Agriculture Committee Republican Leader Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-PA) in the Sunflower State.

“It was an honor to host Republican Leader Thompson in the Big First District this week and to introduce him to Kansas farmers, ranchers, and agricultural producers,” said Rep. Mann. “Kansas has a long, robust history in food and agricultural production – full of hardworking farmers, feedlot owners, ranchers, ethanol producers, agribusiness owners, and more. As we approach the 2023 Farm Bill, it is important for Republican Leader Thompson to see our work firsthand and for Congress to include pro-American agricultural policies that empower our producers here at home and protect our food security now and in the future. It is a privilege to serve with Republican Leader Thompson on the House Agriculture Committee, and I look forward to continued work with him in preparation for the 2023 Farm Bill.”

Mann said he and Thompson spent time in Garden City, Salina and Manhattan where they visited top producing feed yards, local energy production sites and meat processing plants; toured agricultural education initiatives at Kansas State University; and met with leaders in Kansas agriculture.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to join Congressman Mann for my first trip to Kansas. At all our stops, science, technology, and innovation were on full display in the Big First. Tracey is a tireless advocate for farm families, and it was an incredibly valuable experience to learn more about the needs of rural communities in his district,” said Republican Leader Thompson. “Opportunities to engage directly with our farmers, ranchers, and agribusiness owners across the country are critical as we begin work on the 2023 Farm Bill.”

The pair met with the community on Tuesday at the Kansas Farm Bureau in Manhattan.

