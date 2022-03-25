Advertisement

Heroin lands Saint George man behind Shawnee Co. bars

Colton Magnuson
Colton Magnuson(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After deputies allegedly found heroin on a Saint George man during a traffic stop Friday morning traffic stop he was booked into jail.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Colton Magnuson, 31, of Saint George, is in custody after was allegedly caught with heroin during a traffic stop near SW 10th St. and SW Cambridge Ave. on Friday morning, March 25.

Just before 4:30 a.m., a deputy said they stopped a teal 1997 Dodge Ram pickup in the area. During the investigation, they found Magnuson had a revoked driver’s license and illegal drugs allegedly in his possession.

Magnuson was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a valid license.

