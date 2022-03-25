Advertisement

Hays police sergeant credited with saving baby’s life

Jason Boncyznski, a 23-year veteran with the Hays PD, was the first to arrive on scene of a...
Jason Boncyznski, a 23-year veteran with the Hays PD, was the first to arrive on scene of a Wednesday night emergency call of an infant not breathing.(Hays Police Deaprtment)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A leader on the Hays Police Department sprang into action that’s credited for saving an infant’s life. Sgt. Jason Boncyznski, a 23-year veteran with the Hays PD, was the first to arrive on scene of a Wednesday night emergency call of an infant not breathing.

While officers were on their way to the call, they learned the infant in need of immediate care was four weeks old and had been born prematurely. After only about three minutes after the emergency call was made, Sgt. Boncyznski arrived at the home. The Hays Police Department said he entered the home and found the infant unresponsive and still not breathing

“Sgt. Bonczynski immediately grabbed the child and began giving CPR,” the Hays Police Department said in a news release shared on its Facebook page. “After over two minutes of CPR, the cild began to show signs of life. By the time EMS arrived on scene, the child was breathing on his own

The baby received initial treatment at Hays Medical Center before being life-watched to Wesley Mesial Center in Wichita. Thursday, the Hays PD said the infant’s family reported that the baby was continuing to breathe on his own “and is doing much better.’

“We are extremely proud of Jason and his quick response in providing life-saving medical care to the child. Please join us as we continue to pray for the child’s quick and full recovery, the Hays PD said.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - RCPD searches for Yasmin, a 17-year-old missing out of Manhattan on March 9, 2022.
Missing Kansas girl found safe weeks after she was last seen
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
(Source: Shawnee Co. Jail)
Man accused of April 2019 killing of WU football player found guilty
Charles Wilson II
Wilson found guilty in 2020 murder of Topeka woman
Authorities respond to an I-70 accident involving a semi-truck and passenger car near mile...
Woman trapped in vehicle after I-70 accident involving semi

Latest News

Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Hayden's Trent Duffey
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Hayden’s Trent Duffey
Good Kid Aaliyah
Aaliyah Smith
Co-owner of building in NOTO Arts District says he’s unaware of demolition process moving...
Co-owner of building in NOTO Arts District says he’s unaware of demolition process moving forward
Shawnee County Parks and Recreation says it pulled about 200 trout from Lake Shawnee.
Shawnee Co. Parks + Rec updates trout deaths at Lake Shawnee
The first day of Spring kicked off with high temperatures, clear skies, and many people eager...
The capital city welcomes first day of spring