Group uses tool donation to build relationships with students

The Topeka Area Building Association donated the tools.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka school received thousands of dollars worth of tools.

The Topeka Area Building Assoc. presented about $3,000 in tools to USD 501′s Topeka Center for Advanced Learning and Careers. The supplies included clamps, sanders, and drills.

T-CALC provides classes and courses targeted to career fields, with mentors offering advice and a project-based curriculum..

TABA CEO Katy Nelson says the group wanted to help out with new tools, and build relationships with students studying construction fields.

“We are definitely in need of tradesmen and women,” Nelson said. “The average age of a construction worker is 55+, so we do need the younger students and just younger employees in general to come in and learn the trades and kind of further us.”

T_CALC also has curriculums focusing on teaching, engineering, and health-related careers.

