Friday night forecast: A great upcoming weekend and a warm start to next week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We continue to push the clouds to the south this evening with skies being mostly clear tonight. A red flag warning is in effect in North-Central Kansas until 9pm tonight. We will drop below freezing tonight reaching the upper 20s and upper 30s. If you got spring fever due to the nice weather we recently had and bought your plants early, you will need to cover them tonight. We will see some cloud cover redevelop for Saturday morning but clear out by midday.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 20s-low 30s. Winds W/NW around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Few clouds in the morning but mostly sunny skies are expected by midday. Highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Sprinkles can’t be ruled out with some clouds early in the morning otherwise it will be mostly sunny by mid-morning. Highs in the mid-upper 50s. Winds E 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Temperatures will be kept mild this weekend with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s Saturday with a slight cool down by Sunday with temperatures stuck in the low 50s. Winds will be out of the east on Sunday at 5 to 10 mph with gusts close to 20 mph at times. We warm quickly for Monday reaching the upper 60s and low 70s under mostly sunny skies with southeast winds around 10 mph in the afternoon. Tuesday becomes warm with highs at or above 80 degrees with breezy south winds at 10 to 20 mph with gusts near 30 mph possible.

A cold front abruptly ends our warmer weather and provides a chance for rain and storms Tuesday night into Wednesday. Right now, parts of Central Kansas are included in a low risk for severe weather Tuesday evening/night. This will continue to be updated as we approach Tuesday. Scattered rain will continue through Wednesday before tapering off Wednesday evening. The heaviest rainfall amounts will likely be in east Kansas at this time.

The first day of April is next Friday. We start the new month a little below normal in the upper 50s.

8-Day Forecast (WIBW)

Low storm risk for Tuesday (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Frosty conditions are expected this morning and while there may be some frost both mornings this weekend, drier air will keep it from being as widespread or thick. The fire danger threat is high today especially in north-central KS including Manhattan. Outdoor burning is discouraged. While a few sprinkles are possible with this morning’s cold front, the next best chance of rain won’t be until the middle part of next week. This may include a risk for strong to severe storms Tuesday night. Way too early for specifics and what impacts to expect but it’s never a bad time to review any severe weather safety plans just in case.

