Friday forecast: Finally some sun (this afternoon) and more seasonal highs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Clouds have cleared out overnight but clouds are expected to move in shortly after sunrise as a cold front pushes through. This cold front will bring clouds through early afternoon and breezy conditions but it will be warmer today compared to the past several days.

Clouds will be a theme in the morning hours of today through Sunday but each day the clouds will be quicker to clear out. In other words we’ll have clouds lingering longest today with mostly sunny skies expected by mid-afternoon. Saturday we’ll have mostly sunny skies by midday with mostly sunny skies by mid-morning on Sunday.

While the front may bring a few sprinkles this morning, the next best chance for rain won’t be until the middle part of next week.

Normal High: 61/Normal Low: 37 (WIBW)

Today: Decreasing Clouds mainly after 2pm. Highs in the mid-upper 50s. Winds NW 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 20s-low 30s. Winds W/NW around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Few clouds in the morning but mostly sunny skies are expected by midday. Highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. Winds E 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

A quick warm-up is expected on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 70s and 80s before a cold front pushes through Tuesday night leading to temperatures near or below average to end March. While this is still several days out where specifics can change, as of now the latest indications are that we may have some t-storms developing Tuesday night. Some of the storms have the potential to be strong or even severe. With instability decreasing by Wednesday behind the cold front it will just be rain (no t-storms) during the day. Rain continues Thursday night although some snow may mix in at times with no accumulation expected if it does.

Taking Action:

Frosty conditions are expected this morning and both mornings this weekend. The fire danger threat is high today especially in north-central KS including Manhattan. Outdoor burning is discouraged.

While a few sprinkles are possible with this morning’s cold front, the next best chance of rain won’t be until the middle part of next week. This may include a risk for strong to severe storms Tuesday night. Way too early for specifics and what impacts to expect but it’s never a bad time to review any severe weather safety plans just in case.



