Former Chiefs S Daniel Sorenson joins Saints on one-year deal
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Another Chief has joined the list of players departing from the team.
Safety Daniel Sorenson has signed a contract with the New Orleans Saints. Sorenson joins the Saints on a one-year deal after eight seasons spent in Kansas City.
Welcome to New Orleans safety Daniel Sorensen!#Saints pic.twitter.com/PjkKVFX5SH— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 25, 2022
The #Saints have signed former #Chiefs S Daniel Sorenson to a 1-year deal.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 25, 2022
Across that span, “Dirty Dan” played in 111 games for the Chiefs while accumulating 314 tackles and 12 interceptions.
The team has also not elected to re-sign safety Tyrann Mathieu, but the team has brought in safeties Justin Reid and Deon Bush.
