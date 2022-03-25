Advertisement

Former Chiefs S Daniel Sorenson joins Saints on one-year deal

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) fumbles the ball over Kansas City Chiefs...
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) fumbles the ball over Kansas City Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen at the goal line during the first half of an NFL divisional round football game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(Orlin Wagner | AP)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Another Chief has joined the list of players departing from the team.

Safety Daniel Sorenson has signed a contract with the New Orleans Saints. Sorenson joins the Saints on a one-year deal after eight seasons spent in Kansas City.

Across that span, “Dirty Dan” played in 111 games for the Chiefs while accumulating 314 tackles and 12 interceptions.

The team has also not elected to re-sign safety Tyrann Mathieu, but the team has brought in safeties Justin Reid and Deon Bush.

