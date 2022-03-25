Firefighter, worker seriously injured after falling through skylights in Kansas City, Kansas business

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people were taken to the hospital for injuries suffered after falling through skylights.

A Kansas City Kansas Fire Department official said a worker at TSL Terminals, Inc. had fallen through a skylight at the business just before 9 a.m. Friday.

After the fire department was called in to assist with a ladder truck, a firefighter fell through a skylight on a different part of the business roof.

The fire department said the skylights on the roof were made of corrugated fiberglass and it blends in with the color of the roof.

Both were said to be in serious condition at area hospitals.

