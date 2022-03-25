Advertisement

Firefighter, worker seriously injured after falling through skylights in Kansas City, Kansas business

Kansas City Kansas Fire Department truck
Kansas City Kansas Fire Department truck(KCKFD Facebook page)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people were taken to the hospital for injuries suffered after falling through skylights.

A Kansas City Kansas Fire Department official said a worker at TSL Terminals, Inc. had fallen through a skylight at the business just before 9 a.m. Friday.

After the fire department was called in to assist with a ladder truck, a firefighter fell through a skylight on a different part of the business roof.

The fire department said the skylights on the roof were made of corrugated fiberglass and it blends in with the color of the roof.

Both were said to be in serious condition at area hospitals.

Related links
Truck crashes into police vehicle conducting speed enforcement on I-70, officer and driver injured

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Sims
TPD arrests suspect in Cyrus Hotel burglaries
Kansas head coach Bill Self watches play against Texas Southern during a first-round game in...
Jayhawks excited to face familiar foe in Sweet 16
Bill allowing doctors to prescribe Ivermectin for COVID treatment passes KS Senate
A rendering of Golden Plains Technology Park, the planned site of a new Facebook data center,...
Facebook parent company to bring $800 million data center to Kansas City
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) celebrates after catching a...
Chiefs bring in speedy WR on 3-year deal

Latest News

FILE - Safe and Sound: call 811 before you dig
Kansas Gov. urges residents to call 811 before dig projects
(Source: Shawnee Co. Jail)
Man accused of April 2019 killing of WU football player found guilty
Jayhawk Theatre will host viewings of Jurassic Park for Topeka Dino Days on April 2, 2022.
Jayhawk Theatre to join in Topeka Dino Days with Jurassic Park, vehicle replica
Colton Magnuson
Heroin lands Saint George man behind Shawnee Co. bars