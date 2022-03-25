Discovery Center to host Low Sensory Saturday for guests with sensory processing disorders

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Flint Hills Discovery Center will host a Low Sensory Saturday in April to allow guests with sensory processing disorders to enjoy the exhibits as well.

Flint Hills Discovery Center says it will host a Low Sensory Saturday on April 2, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. where staff will adjust lights and sounds inside the building before opening to the general public.

FHDC said the event is meant for children and adults with sensory processing disorders.

Staff said planned adjustments include:

Pausing the light show and muting sound in the central dome

Lowering sound levels in the Immersive Experience Theater

Lowering sound levels on interactive elements throughout the exhibits

Disabling hand dryers in the restrooms

“We are really excited to offer this event to Manhattan,” Stephen Bridenstine Flint Hills Discovery Center Assistant Director said. “Adjusting lights and sounds may seem small but it does make a positive difference for some members of our community. It’s all about making the Discovery Center a more welcoming place for everyone.”

FHDC said pre-registration for Low Sensory Saturday is not required and regular admission rates will apply.

For more information, click HERE to see a social narrative to help prepare guests for their visit.

