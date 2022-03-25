Contract reveals lower price for Topeka City Manager search

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka may pay less than expected for its city manager search.

A contract agreement posted with the April 5 city council agenda shows the city would pay Key Staffing $25,000 for consulting services.

Key Staffing would receive an additional $7,500 to do a new search, if the candidate leaves between six months and one year of being hired. Earlier than that, they’d do a new search for no additional fee.

The original proposal, which the council used to select the Topeka-based firm, stated they’d charge a $45,000 fee. In addition, they would do a replacement search at half that amount if the new hire left between three and six months later.

The governing body has said it hopes to find someone local to replace former city manager Brent Trout. Chief of Staff Bill Cochran is serving as interim city manager.

