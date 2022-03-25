Advertisement

Contract reveals lower price for Topeka City Manager search

(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka may pay less than expected for its city manager search.

A contract agreement posted with the April 5 city council agenda shows the city would pay Key Staffing $25,000 for consulting services.

Key Staffing would receive an additional $7,500 to do a new search, if the candidate leaves between six months and one year of being hired. Earlier than that, they’d do a new search for no additional fee.

The original proposal, which the council used to select the Topeka-based firm, stated they’d charge a $45,000 fee. In addition, they would do a replacement search at half that amount if the new hire left between three and six months later.

The governing body has said it hopes to find someone local to replace former city manager Brent Trout. Chief of Staff Bill Cochran is serving as interim city manager.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Sims
TPD arrests suspect in Cyrus Hotel burglaries
Kansas head coach Bill Self watches play against Texas Southern during a first-round game in...
Jayhawks excited to face familiar foe in Sweet 16
Bill allowing doctors to prescribe Ivermectin for COVID treatment passes KS Senate
A rendering of Golden Plains Technology Park, the planned site of a new Facebook data center,...
Facebook parent company to bring $800 million data center to Kansas City
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) celebrates after catching a...
Chiefs bring in speedy WR on 3-year deal

Latest News

Martwain Jackson is wanted by the Douglas Co.
Topeka man wanted by authorities found in southeast Lawrence
KU’s Yesufu, Coleman-Lands relish playing Sweet Sixteen in Chicago
KU’s Yesufu, Coleman-Lands relish playing Sweet Sixteen in Chicago
FILE — (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)
House Agriculture Committee leader takes tour of Kansas ag sector
Kansas City Kansas Fire Department truck
Firefighter, worker critically injured after falling through skylights in Kansas City, Kansas business
FILE
Senate Hunger Caucus co-chairs warn of impending global emergency