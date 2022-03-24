Wednesday’s Child - Raenna and Gianna

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week, we turn our Wednesday’s Child spotlight to a pair of sisters who hope to live in the same house again.

Lori Hutchinson speaks with Raenna and Gianna about the family they hope to have. The sisters aren’t very picky, really looking for someone who loves and supports them, and brings them together once again.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

