Washburn Tech puts pedal to the medal as students rev up for annual car show

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Tech has put the pedal to the medal as students are revving up for the annual car show.

Washburn Tech says lines of antique and unique rides will line its annual Car Show from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday, May 6 at 5724 SW Huntoon St. The annual fundraiser benefits students who need extra help to complete their career program.

Washburn Tech said vehicle entries will be divided into five classes - Custom/Low riders, Antique cars and trucks, Muscle cars, Motorcycles and Special interest. Entry will cost $20 before the event or $25 on the day of the show. The entry includes a free breakfast and dash plaque.

The school said food trucks, a live band, a silent auction, a bake sale and games will also be available at the event which is free and open to the public.

Washburn Tech said all proceeds will benefit Care Closet - a committee providing short-term financial aid to Washburn Tech students who need help to complete their education. It said aid can take the form of gas money, bus fare or a bag of groceries.

Registration forms are available at the main office on the Washburn Tech campus or online HERE.

