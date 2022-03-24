Advertisement

Truck driver taken to hospital after crash off I-70 in western Kansas

A 51-year-old truck driver was taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 70 about 21 miles east of Goodland in western Kansas, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GOODLAND, Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver was taken to the hospital after his rig crashed off Interstate 70 on Wednesday morning in Thomas County in western Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 8:12 a.m. Wednesday on I-70, about 21 miles east of Goodland.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2017 Peterbilt semitrailer was traveling east on I-70 when it left the roadway to the right for an unknown reason.

The semi then traveled 400 feet in the ditch before overturning onto its right side.

The driver, Allen D. Narlock, 52, of Fayetteville, Ark., was taken to Citizens Medical Center in Colby for treatment of suspected minor injuries.

The patrol said Narlock, who was alone in the truck, was wearing a seat belt.

