Topeka Zoo mourns death of river otter

Tony, a North American river otter, passed away at the Topeka Zoo.
Tony, a North American river otter, passed away at the Topeka Zoo.(Topeka Zoo)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its residents.

Tony, a North American river otter, passed away Tuesday night. He was 13-years-old. The zoo says the species normally lives up to 12 years.

The zoo says Tony fell ill March 15, but made a full recovery. He then became lethargic Tuesday, March 23, and did not want to eat. He was examined and given treatment, but his condition continued to worsen and he passed away, with his animal care staff at his side.

“Tony was so much fun to work with. He always greeted us with enthusiasm, was so easy to train, and guests loved watching him play in his pool,” Zookeeper Tracy Henderson said.

A necropsy Wednesday showed Tony experienced hemorrhagic gastroenteritis, or bleeding in the stomach and intestines.

Tony and his brother Albert were born at the Sedgwick Co. Zoo in Wichita, and came to the Topeka Zoo in 2009.

