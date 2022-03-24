Advertisement

Topeka committee listens to public on potential ARPA fund usage

A committee from the Topeka City Council heard from the public Wednesday night on how to spend $10 million in ARPA funding.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A committee from the Topeka City Council heard from the public Wednesday night on how to spend $10 million in ARPA funding.

The city received nearly $45.7 million from the American Rescue Plan. $35 million of those funds have been allocated for Capital Improvement Projects, while the remaining $10 million has been earmarked for social projects.

The meeting was a chance for residents to offer their input on what should qualify for those projects.

“We want to make sure that we maximize who gets it, how they get it and how its spent; which will be part this conversation as we move forward,” Deputy Mayor Spencer Duncan said.

The Council plans to discuss the Capital Improvement spending at next week’s meeting.

