Thursday forecast: Still cool today, more seasonal tomorrow

The sun also returns tomorrow
By Doug Meyers
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It has been a cloudy, rainy and cool week so far and today unfortunately continues the cloudy and cool streak. While patchy drizzle is possible at times, measurable rain is not expected. Areas out toward north-central KS may get some sun this afternoon however most areas will remain cloudy for one more day.

While we’ll have a higher probability of getting sunny skies starting tomorrow there does remain a chance clouds will be moving through from time to time. At times it may be cloudy Friday through Monday but it won’t last all day with a good portion of the day mostly sunny. We’ll continue to fine-tune this part of the forecast if needed. Regardless of how much cloud cover there is it shouldn’t have a significant impact on highs with mid 50s to mid 60s Friday through Sunday.

Normal High: 60/Normal Low: 37
Normal High: 60/Normal Low: 37(WIBW)

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to low 50s from east to west. There are some models that keep areas along and east of HWY 75 in the low 40s so don’t be surprised by that. Winds not as strong as the last several days, NW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Clouds will clear out this evening however more clouds move in late so will go with partly cloudy skies. Lows in the low-mid 30s. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow: Will go with mostly sunny skies for the 8 day but know it’ll generally be a decrease in cloud cover through the day. Highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds N/NW 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph. There is a fire weather watch in north-central KS.

Saturday may end up being similar to Friday both in cloud cover and temperatures but one difference will be less wind. Winds will be closer to 10 mph.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low-mid 60s with gusts around 20 mph. The warming trend continues with 70s and 80s even possible to begin the week before a storm system brings in cooler temperatures by mid-week. There remains differences in the models Wednesday and Thursday as to how cool it will be and specifics on the rain so keep checking back daily for updates.

Taking Action:

  1. Don’t be surprised by patchy drizzle especially this morning but measurable rain is not expected today.
  2. Fire danger threat exists in north-central KS tomorrow including Manhattan outdoor burning is discouraged.

