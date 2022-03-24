This Military Appreciation Day was filled with ceremonies and equipment displays to thank service members

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Statehouse hosted events Thursday to showcase those who serve our country.

Two service members were awarded in a Medal of Honor. Vietnam War veteran Jackie Alan Barnes was one of the service members honored

“I have always been proud of my service over there,” said Barnes. “I like to talk with other veterans about it also. It was nice meeting a couple more of them here today.”

The proclamations signed by Gov. Laura Kelly designated March 24 as Armed Forces Appreciation Day and Vietnam War Veterans Day.

Chris Koochel, with the Kansas Army National Guard recruiting and retention battalion, shared with 13 NEWS that such a day is a nice idea to thank our service members.

“You know I am a Kansas native,” said Koochel. “I grew up in great bend and so that opportunity to give back and also be thanked by our elected leaders is phenomenal.”

Festivities also included multiple displays featuring Humvees, an armored support vehicle, and military radar equipment.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.