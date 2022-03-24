Third Seaman Superintendent candidate meets with officials, parents

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The third and final candidate for Seaman Public School USD 345′s superintendent search will be interviewed on Thursday, March 24.

Dr. Mischel Miller comes from the Kansas State Department of Education where she spent five years as the Director of Teacher Licensure and Accreditation.

Dr. Miller previously spent three years as superintendent of Vermillion USD 380.

Miller is up against Brad Wilson and Juanita Erickson, who met with school officials earlier in the week.

The community has been invited to meet Dr. Miller at 5 p.m. on Thursday night at the Seaman Education Center

