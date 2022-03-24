Stormont Vail remember lives lost to COVID on 2-year anniversary

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health paused on Thursday to remember the lives lost and saved at their hospital during the past two years of the pandemic.

It is the second anniversary of Stormont Vail’s first hospitalized COVID-19 patient on March 24.

Stormont’s President and CEO, Dr. Rob Kenagy, said Stormont has had 388 COVID deaths and more than 3,900 people hospitalized for the virus over the past 24 months. While across the state, 8,200 people have died since the start of the pandemic.

Dr. Kenagy said that the day is all about remembering the lives lost and focusing on what matters.

“I think it’s important annually to take a pause...take a stop...take a moment...to remember,” said Kenagy. “There’s a lesson to learn about the advances we have made when we set aside ideology and focused on those things that are most important.”

According to Dr. Kenagy, Stormont has 3 in-patients as of March 24.

