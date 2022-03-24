Advertisement

SMA Grinston addressed Fort Riley soldiers’ questions about new Army Combat Fitness Test

By Becky Goff
Mar. 23, 2022
FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Soldiers from the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley learned more about the updated physical fitness tests being implemented on April 1st.

Sergeant Major of the Army, Michael A. Grinston, explained some of the changes soldiers will see with the new Army Combat Fitness Test, or ACFT.

The new test replaces the previous Physical Fitness tests and eliminates the leg tuck requirement which was replaced with a plank requirement.

Additional changes include a change in the requirements to pass the test, which is now a general physical fitness test, with scoring scales based on age and gender.

“So, when you think about those P.T. sessions, you get in there and you’re doing this, you think about fitness…fitness matters and when your nation calls, you’ve got to be ready.” Sgt Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston says.

Soldiers can take a diagnostic ACFT test starting April 1st and are required to take the official ACFT by October 1st and must have a passing score before April 1st, 2023.

