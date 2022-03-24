Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Hayden’s Trent Duffey

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar Athlete of the Week is Trent Duffey, out of Hayden High School.

Trent plays soccer, basketball, and runs track… all while keeping up his studies and maintaining a 3.89 GPA.

Trent also volunteers at the Capper Foundation, TARC, and Top Soccer.

After high school, Trent plans to attend Baker University. He has not decided on a degree to pursue.

To nominate your Scholar-Athlete, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.