Advertisement

Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Hayden’s Trent Duffey

Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Hayden's Trent Duffey
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar Athlete of the Week is Trent Duffey, out of Hayden High School.

Trent plays soccer, basketball, and runs track… all while keeping up his studies and maintaining a 3.89 GPA.

Trent also volunteers at the Capper Foundation, TARC, and Top Soccer.

After high school, Trent plans to attend Baker University. He has not decided on a degree to pursue.

To nominate your Scholar-Athlete, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A law enforcement vehicle blocks NW 94th St. at Wilson Rd. in Jackson Co., March 21, 2022.
Jackson Co. deaths ruled murder-suicide
A law enforcement vehicle blocks NW 94th St. at Wilson Rd. in Jackson Co., March 21, 2022.
Two found dead at NW 94th home near Shawnee/Jackson Co. line
Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker
Jefferson’s nearing Topeka opening
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs from Cincinnati Bengals...
DONE DEAL: Chiefs trade Hill to Dolphins
A New Mexico woman sustained minor injuries after she was struck by a car in an apparent...
Woman struck by car in apparent hit-and-run at Kansas Turnpike’s East Topeka service area

Latest News

Good Kid Aaliyah
Aaliyah Smith
Co-owner of building in NOTO Arts District says he’s unaware of demolition process moving...
Co-owner of building in NOTO Arts District says he’s unaware of demolition process moving forward
Shawnee County Parks and Recreation says it pulled about 200 trout from Lake Shawnee.
Shawnee Co. Parks + Rec updates trout deaths at Lake Shawnee
The first day of Spring kicked off with high temperatures, clear skies, and many people eager...
The capital city welcomes first day of spring