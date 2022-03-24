Public safety agencies cook up tasty way to fight crime

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local public safety agencies battled it out for bragging rights in the kitchen.

Their annual chili cook-off to benefit Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers took place Thursday at Washburn University’s Lee Arena.

Representatives from Topeka Police Dept., Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections, and Shawnee Co. District Attorney’s Office stirred up their secret recipes. The goal was to fill stomachs, and create a safer community.

Money raised with pay out rewards for tips to Crime Stoppers.

“It’s important because we all want to be able to raise our children in safe communities and also to be able to feel safe when we go out to eat or out to the shopping district or anywhere,” said Megan Green, chairperson for the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers board of directors.

Crime Stoppers offers rewards for information leading to an arrest in felony cases. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and may submit information by calling 785-234-0007, or via the Crime Stoppers web site.

The winning entry came from Topeka Police, knocking off the two-time defending champion Sheriff’s Office.

13′s Melissa Brunner was among the judges, joining DA Mike Kagay, Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla, and representatives of TPD, Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, and Shawnee Co. DOC.

