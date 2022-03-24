Advertisement

Police: Man dies parachuting from San Diego high-rise

Police say a man was attempting to BASE jump off the roof of a 23-story apartment building when something went wrong, and he fell to his death. (KGTV via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) - San Diego police say a man has died while trying to parachute from the top of a high-rise apartment as his 16-year-old daughter watched.

Police say the 48-year-old jumped Tuesday night from the 23-story Palisade UTC luxury complex. His parachute apparently failed to open during the BASE jumping attempt.

According to police radio traffic, a 911 caller heard a “loud pop” similar to a gunshot, looked over a balcony and saw the man bleeding on the ground, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Wednesday.

Officers and paramedics gave the man CPR, but he died before he could be taken to a hospital, officials said.

Police Capt. Scott Wahl says the man’s daughter was on the rooftop with him and saw the deadly accident. He says it’s unclear whether the man’s parachute malfunctioned or there simply wasn’t enough time for it to open properly.

BASE jumping consists of parachuting from fixed objects. BASE is an acronym for the categories of objects people leap from: buildings, antennae, spans and earth, such as cliffs.

It is illegal and participants can be cited for misdemeanors such as trespassing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs from Cincinnati Bengals...
DONE DEAL: Chiefs trade Hill to Dolphins
A New Mexico woman sustained minor injuries after she was struck by a car in an apparent...
Woman struck by car in apparent hit-and-run at Kansas Turnpike’s East Topeka service area
Screenshot of the dash cam video from Master Trooper Karl Koenig as he dove out of the way of...
WATCH: KHP Trooper dives out of the way of semi while helping stranded driver
Two people were transported to a Topeka hospital following a three-vehicle collision early...
Two taken to hospital following three-vehicle crash southwest of Topeka
Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker
Jefferson’s nearing Topeka opening

Latest News

People ride a new indoor tourist attraction called RiseNY just off Times Square in Manhattan's...
In 1st full year of pandemic, biggest metros lost residents
Voting generic
White House releases report on Native American voting rights
Richard Hargett, 29, of Hiawatha, pleaded guilty Tuesday in a child pornography case in Brown...
Hiawatha man pleads guilty in child porn case, canceling jury trial in Brown County
13 News This Morning At 6AM
A 51-year-old truck driver was taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday morning on...
Truck driver taken to hospital after crash off I-70 in western Kansas