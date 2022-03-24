Advertisement

OFFICIAL: 2023 NFL Draft to be held in KC last weekend of April

By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - It’s official, the dates for the 2023 NFL draft in Kansas City will be held in the last weekend of April.

The Kansas City Sports Commission and NFL announced on Thursday, March 24, that the 2023 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light will be held in Kansas City from April 27 - 29.

“This will be one of the biggest and most-anticipated professional sporting events our city has hosted,” says Kathy Nelson, President and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission and Visit KC. “Not only will fans from around the country be traveling to experience the NFL Draft and NFL Draft Experience, but millions of viewers will see Kansas City in the national spotlight on NFL Network, ESPN and other major networks.”

The Commission said the 2023 Draft is expected to be held in the iconic area around Union Station and the National World War I Museum and Memorial, bringing fans together to celebrate one of football’s most eagerly awaited traditions.

As part of the event, the Commission said the NFL Draft Experience - the NFL’s interactive football theme park - will allow football fans to test their skills, enjoy interactive exhibits and autograph sessions and take pictures with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The Draft Experience will be open all three days of the event.

“Kansas City’s internationally recognized passion for sports makes it an ideal host for the NFL Draft,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President of Club Business & League Events. “We know that our partners, including the Kansas City Chiefs, City of Kansas City, Kansas City Sports Commission and Visit KC, will create a one-of-a-kind experience for our fans as we welcome the next generation of NFL players.”

The Commission said the 2023 event will mark the first time Kansas City will have the chance to host the NFL Draft. Previous draft locations include Nashville in 2019, remotely in 2020 and Cleveland in 2021. The 2022 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light is scheduled for April 28 - 30 in Las Vegas.

For more information about the 2023 NFL Draft in KC, click HERE.

