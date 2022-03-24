New KSU Coach Tang lands in Little Apple

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - New Kansas State men’s basketball head coach Jerome Tang landed in the Little Apple.

Tang got off a plane at Manhattan’s airport Wednesday afternoon. He was greeted with a hug from K-State Athletics Director Gene Taylor and a handshake from KSU President Richard Linton. Willie Wildcat and a few fans also were on hand.

Tang’s wife and two children joined him for the trip from Texas, where Tang spent the past 19 seasons as an assistant for Baylor.

Tang also posted a message on social media, stressing the role of the community.

“Our whole program needs you,” he wrote. “Kids come to play for programs and communities. It’s the fans that attract them. I’m just excited to partner with everyone and get this thing rolling and get some real excitement.”

Tang will be formally introduced at a news conference Thursday.

Tang replaces Bruce Weber, who stepped down after 10 seasons.

