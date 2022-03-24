Advertisement

Mother shot, killed while visiting son’s gravesite; police investigating

The woman killed while visiting her son's gravesite in Killeen, Texas, has been identified as...
The woman killed while visiting her son's gravesite in Killeen, Texas, has been identified as Yolanda N’Gaojia by her ex-husband.(Eric Franklin/KWTX)
By Eric Franklin and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Texas are investigating a deadly shooting at a cemetery north of Austin where a 52-year-old woman died and another person was injured.

The Killeen Police Department said it responded to a shooting call at about 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Calvary Baptist Church Garden of Memories Cemetery.

The woman killed was identified as Yolanda N’Gaojia by her ex-husband Kineh N’Gaojia. He said she was visiting their son’s gravesite on what would have been his 22nd birthday when she was struck by gunfire.

Kineh N’Gaojia said that the couple’s son Amir died earlier this year on New Year’s Day and that they had three children together.

KWTX reports a Chevrolet Camaro was spotted at the scene with bullet holes and crime tape surrounding it.

A Chevy Camaro with bullet holes in the side is shown at a cemetery in Killeen, Texas.
A Chevy Camaro with bullet holes in the side is shown at a cemetery in Killeen, Texas. (Eric Franklin/KWTX)

As of Wednesday, police have not officially identified the woman killed but say their investigation is continuing as no immediate arrests have been made.

Killeen police urged anyone with further information to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A law enforcement vehicle blocks NW 94th St. at Wilson Rd. in Jackson Co., March 21, 2022.
Jackson Co. deaths ruled murder-suicide
A law enforcement vehicle blocks NW 94th St. at Wilson Rd. in Jackson Co., March 21, 2022.
Two found dead at NW 94th home near Shawnee/Jackson Co. line
Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker
Jefferson’s nearing Topeka opening
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs from Cincinnati Bengals...
DONE DEAL: Chiefs trade Hill to Dolphins
A New Mexico woman sustained minor injuries after she was struck by a car in an apparent...
Woman struck by car in apparent hit-and-run at Kansas Turnpike’s East Topeka service area

Latest News

Raenna (12) and Gianna (11)
Wednesday’s Child - Raenna and Gianna
Wednesday's Child - Rheanna and Gianna
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Hayden's Trent Duffey
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Hayden’s Trent Duffey
Jayhawks arrive in Windy City for Round 3 of NCAA Tournament
Jayhawks arrive in Windy City for Round 3 of NCAA Tournament
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Hayden's Trent Duffey
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Hayden's Trent Duffey