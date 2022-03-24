Advertisement

Moran backed Advanced Air Mobility bill passes U.S. Senate, sent to House

FILE - Photo by: Ron Sachs/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bill to support Advanced Air Mobility backed by Senator Jerry Moran has passed the U.S. Senate and was sent to the House for consideration.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says the Senate has passed a bill he co-sponsored with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) which would facilitate collaboration between federal agencies and civil aviation industry leaders when policies about advanced air mobility are developed.

“American aviation is entering a new era of innovation and growth, and industry leaders should have a seat at the table as the federal government creates programs to advance the development of this technology and sets safety and operation standards,” Moran said. “Passing this legislation in the Senate puts it one step closer to being signed into law and will help Kansas aviation leaders have a role in developing policies designed to shape this new chapter in aviation.”

Moran said the Advanced Air Mobility Coordination and Leadership Act would require the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation to lead a working group of government agencies to engage and work with the civil aviation industry.

The Senator said the group would review policies and programs to help advance the maturity of AAM aircraft operations and create recommendations for safety, security and federal investments necessary for the development of AAM.

“Arizona leads the nation in aerospace innovation, and our bipartisan legislation creates jobs that strengthen our national security and technological development,” Sinema said. “I’m proud to see our bill pass the U.S. Senate and move one step closer to becoming law.”

Moran said the bill will now be sent to the House of Representatives for consideration.

“As Advanced Air Mobility continues to develop, it will be essential for federal government agencies and departments to be coordinated and prepared to usher in this rapidly developing sector of aviation which will facilitate additional transportation options, create jobs, spur economic activity and competitiveness, advance environmental sustainability, foster further advancement in aerospace technology and support emergency preparedness,” Pete Bunce, president and CEO of General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) said. “We applaud the Senate for passing the Advanced Air Mobility Coordination and Leadership Act, which has broad bipartisan and bicameral support. We are very appreciative of all the work of those that championed the bill in the Senate, especially its sponsors, Senators Moran and Sinema.”

Moran said the legislation has received widespread support from Helicopter Association International (HAI), Vertical Flight Society (VFS), Aerospace Industries Association (AIA), American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE), National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), Airports Council International-North America, Wichita State University and Spirit AeroSystems.

