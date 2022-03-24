Kansas police tout “best jail I’ve ever been to” review

WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Maple Hill Police Dept. took to social media Thursday morning to tout an accomplishment not many (if any) law enforcement agencies across the country have ever achieved -- a flawless google rating.

Granted, they only have one review, and it is unclear if the person actually spent time behind bars at the Wabaunsee Co. Jail.

The review, posted 10-months ago by Laura Messina reads “Best jail I’ve ever been to. Thanks for having compassion for people. It was very much appreciated.”

The Maple Hill Police Dept. posted a screen shot to social media just after 7 a.m. Thursday with a seemingly genuine response to the kind words, and (of course) a request for followers not to get arrested.

Good Morning, We here in Wabaunsee County are damn proud Kansan's, sincere & hardworking. Even our jail has a 5 star...

