Kansas police tout “best jail I’ve ever been to” review

Screenshot of "perfect" five-star google rating for Wabaunsee Co. Jail.
Screenshot of "perfect" five-star google rating for Wabaunsee Co. Jail.(Google)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Maple Hill Police Dept. took to social media Thursday morning to tout an accomplishment not many (if any) law enforcement agencies across the country have ever achieved -- a flawless google rating.

Granted, they only have one review, and it is unclear if the person actually spent time behind bars at the Wabaunsee Co. Jail.

The review, posted 10-months ago by Laura Messina reads “Best jail I’ve ever been to. Thanks for having compassion for people. It was very much appreciated.”

The Maple Hill Police Dept. posted a screen shot to social media just after 7 a.m. Thursday with a seemingly genuine response to the kind words, and (of course) a request for followers not to get arrested.

Good Morning, We here in Wabaunsee County are damn proud Kansan's, sincere & hardworking. Even our jail has a 5 star...

Posted by Maple Hill, KS Police Department on Thursday, March 24, 2022

