Leaders called to take action as millions face famine while Russia continues invasion

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Senator Jerry Moran continues to urge national leaders to take action as millions are on the brink of famine while Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine - two of the world’s largest wheat exporters.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), a co-chair of the Senate Hunger Caucus, says he spoke on the Senate Floor on Thursday, March 24.

Currently, Moran said about 45 million people throughout 43 countries are on the brink of famine.

“Food stability is essential to political stability,” said Sen. Moran. “Ukraine is a large grain-producing country, not just in wheat, but ranking as a top ten global exporter of corn, sunflower oil and other commodities. As Vladimir Putin’s tyranny continues, countries around the globe will teeter over the edge, falling further into widespread hunger. As we have seen in the humanitarian disaster unfolding in Afghanistan and the developing crisis caused by this invasion of Ukraine, it is critical to utilize every tool at our disposal to combat this worsening hunger crisis.”

Moran said the date marks one month since Vladimir Putin started the invasion of Ukraine and his speech was meant to draw attention to the growing global hunger crisis exacerbated by the conflict.

“Coming from the state of Kansas, America’s largest supplier of wheat, I can tell you that the effects this invasion will have on the stability of our ag markets should be alarming and could prove to be catastrophic for our global food supply,” Moran noted. “As a member of the Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee which funds the Food for Peace and the McGovern-Dole Program, I urge the United States to quickly provide the necessary commodities through sale or donation to meet countries’ unsatisfied food and commodity needs. This includes releasing the resources within the Bill Emerson Humanitarian Trust – an emergency international food assistance program to combat global hunger in instances of ‘exceptional need’ – in instances as this one requires.”

During the speech, Moran continued to call on the use of the Bill Emerson Humanitarian Trust to buy U.S. commodities to donate to food emergency situations.

The Senator said Russia is the world’s largest exporter of wheat and Ukraine is the world’s fifth-largest - together they account for nearly 30% of global wheat exports.

