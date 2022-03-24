Advertisement

Kansas lawmaker apologizes for equating gavel with tomahawk

Rep. Ponka-We Victors Cozad (D) (left), and Rep. John Wheeler (R) (right)
Rep. Ponka-We Victors Cozad (D) (left), and Rep. John Wheeler (R) (right)
By The Associated Press and WIBW newsroom
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas House member has apologized after asking a Native American lawmaker if she used a tomahawk rather than a gavel when she was presiding over the House.

The incident occurred Wednesday when Rep. Ponka-We Victors Cozad, a Democrat from Wichita, used her gavel to quiet the House. It was the first known time a Native American lawmaker had presided over the body, The Topeka Capital-Journal reported.

Rep. John Wheeler, a Republican from Garden City, turned around and said he “was just checking to see if that was a tomahawk.”.

Wheeler immediately apologized when the remark drew an uneasy reaction from other lawmakers. He said later that he would personally apologize to Victors-Cozad and two other Native American members of the House for a comment that he meant as a joke.

“The world has changed a lot for this 74-year-old man,” Wheeler said. “I try to keep up, but today I had a slip.”

Wheeler, a member of the Joint Committee on State-Tribal Relations, said he took issues regarding the state’s four federally recognized tribes “very seriously.”

Victors-Cozad said she was “disgusted” but not surprised by the remark.

“This is 2022 and people still think that they can say whatever they want to and think it is funny,” she said. “We’re not a joke. Who we are, our culture, our heritage — I don’t take it lightly. But when they say things like that, it is like they don’t have any respect for us. It hurts.”

The incident occurred a month after the Kansas State Board of Education suspended Education Commissioner Randy Watson for a month after he made derogatory remarks about Native Americans during a virtual education conference.

Chairman of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation Joseph Rupnick said the Rep. made a mockery of Native culture.

“One month after Kansas Education Commissioner Randy Watson made dangerous and inflammatory remarks about ‘Indians,’ state Rep. John Wheeler (R-Garden City) made a mockery of Native American culture and degraded a historic moment for Kansas, a state that is home to four federally recognized tribes,” Rupnick said. “State Rep. Ponka-We Victors (D-Wichita), who broke barriers in so many ways to earn her role at that podium yesterday, and Native Americans throughout our state deserve  a firm public apology free of “ifs” from Rep. Wheeler.”

“Kansas government, schools, and communities need to be free of caricatures of our families, parodies of our traditions, and words that diminish our worth,” he noted.

The remark came after debate on a bill that would return a half-acre of land in Johnson County, which is a Shawnee Tribe burial ground, to the Shawnee Tribe. The House passed the bill unanimously.

