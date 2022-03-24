Kansas deputies send ballistic vests to aid Ukraine against Russian invasion

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Deputies from the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s office have sent 20 ballistic vests to aid the Ukrainian effort against the Russian invasion.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies donated 20 ballistic vests through the Kansas National Guard to aid those in Ukraine as Russia continues to invade the country.

The Sheriff’s Office said the vests are past the warranty date, so deputies would not be able to use them in the field.

The Kansas National Guard sent out a call to law enforcement agencies to see if they were able to contribute to the Ukrainian effort.

The Sheriff’s Office said the vests will be sent to the California National Guard, which has coordinated the effort.

The Sheriff’s Office said the National Guard facilitates the State Partnership for Peace program which partners with sister nations - Kansas partners with Armenia while California partners with Ukraine.

