Jayhawks land in Chicago for Sweet Sixteen

Jayhawks arrive in Windy City for Round 3 of NCAA Tournament
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHICAGO (WIBW) - KU arrived in Chicago in style Wednesday evening, two days of their Sweet Sixteen match-up.

“We’re excited to be here,” head coach Bill Self said. “I can’t think of a better place for us.”

The top-seeded Jayhawks will take the court at the United Center. Self said he hopes the atmosphere is a step up from Fort Worth.

“Even though the tickets were sold, it was pretty tame compared to any other time I can remember Kansas playing in an early round,” he said. “So this will not be like that at all. Our fans are hopefully creative and did a great job because I know there’s some people that live in the next state over that will be very creative and put a lot of people here.”

Two games stand between KU and the Final Four. Up first: the four-seed Friars of Providence.

“You got 68 or 64 teams getting the attention the first weekend, and that thing’s narrowed down to 16 real fast,” Self said. “It’s great to get in the tournament, it’s great to win a game in the tournament, but there’s nothing like getting further in the tournament so you can really experience more of what this thing is really all about.”

