Jayhawks excited to face familiar foe in Sweet 16

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIBW) - Kansas and Providence. Two teams with a lot of similarities. Almost like a reflection. Both are in the Sweet 16 facing off with a lot of expectations.

The stage is set. It’s time to tip off.

“If I was gonna say there’s a team that they kind of remind me of, it may be ours.” Bill Self, Kansas men’s basketball coach, said.

A quality opponent breathes excitement into the game.

“We’re just excited. This is what we all played for, this is the weekend we’ve been wanting to get to,” Christian Braun, Kansas junior guard, said. “We got two games, we’re gonna take them one at a time, but we got two games to get to the Final Four, and that’s what we’re focused on.”

“I don’t think anyone’s really nervous,” Jalen Wilson, Kansas redshirt sophomore forward, said. “We were so well prepared in practice and everything like that, that we know exactly what we need to do when we get to the game.”

Winner of this one advances to the Elite 8 to play either 10 seed Miami or 11 seed Iowa State

“It doesn’t really matter what seed you are, it just matters who’s playing the best basketball at the best time,” Wilson said. “Those guys are doing it. So we’re going to have to respect each and every team that we play.”

This marks Providence’s Ed Cooley’s first Sweet 16 as a head coach.

For Bill Self? His 14th. He’s advanced to the Elite 8 eight of the past 10 chances.

“I think our guys think they’re battle-tested. I believe we’re battle-tested,” Self said. “But I will tell you this: Providence thinks they’re battle-tested too. The Big East is no joke as well. So it’ll be two good teams that have had some pretty tough battles this year. It should be very competitive.”

There’s still some time before this one tips off on Friday. Some little fine tuning details will be happening in practices one last time on Thursday. Stay tuned to WIBW for continued updates from Chicago.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.