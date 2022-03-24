Advertisement

Hiawatha man pleads guilty in child porn case, canceling jury trial in Brown County

Richard Hargett, 29, of Hiawatha, pleaded guilty Tuesday in a child pornography case in Brown...
Richard Hargett, 29, of Hiawatha, pleaded guilty Tuesday in a child pornography case in Brown County, canceling a jury trial that had been scheduled to begin in May, according to KNZA Radio.(AP)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Hiawatha man on Tuesday pleaded guilty in a child pornography case in Brown County, canceling a jury trial that had been scheduled to begin in May, according to KNZA Radio.

The man, Richard Hargett, 29, entered the plea Tuesday in Brown County District Court in Hiawatha.

KNZA reports that Hargett pleaded guilty to charges of internet trading in child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child.

According to KNZA, Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill said Hargett entered the plea Tuesday before a scheduled pre-trial hearing.

Sentencing in the case is set for June 6.

Hill said Hargett faces a prison sentence of between 31 months and 136 months, depending on his criminal history, as well as lifetime registration as a sex offender.

KNZA says Hargett was arrested in October 2021 after an extensive investigation by the Hiawatha Police Department that followed a case referral by the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

During the investigation, KNZA says, officers executed a search warrant on a Hargett’s residence and seized electronics, hard drives, computers, and other data storage devices, that were believed to have been used for the sexual exploitation of a child under 14 years of age.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs from Cincinnati Bengals...
DONE DEAL: Chiefs trade Hill to Dolphins
A New Mexico woman sustained minor injuries after she was struck by a car in an apparent...
Woman struck by car in apparent hit-and-run at Kansas Turnpike’s East Topeka service area
Screenshot of the dash cam video from Master Trooper Karl Koenig as he dove out of the way of...
WATCH: KHP Trooper dives out of the way of semi while helping stranded driver
Two people were transported to a Topeka hospital following a three-vehicle collision early...
Two taken to hospital following three-vehicle crash southwest of Topeka
Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker
Jefferson’s nearing Topeka opening

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
A 51-year-old truck driver was taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday morning on...
Truck driver taken to hospital after crash off I-70 in western Kansas
Bill allowing pharmacists to prescribe Ivermectin for COVID treatment passes KS Senate
Jayhawks confident in tournament experience, but aware victory isn't guaranteed
Jayhawks confident in tournament experience, but aware victory isn't guaranteed