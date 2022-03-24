Hiawatha man pleads guilty in child porn case, canceling jury trial in Brown County

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Hiawatha man on Tuesday pleaded guilty in a child pornography case in Brown County, canceling a jury trial that had been scheduled to begin in May, according to KNZA Radio.

The man, Richard Hargett, 29, entered the plea Tuesday in Brown County District Court in Hiawatha.

KNZA reports that Hargett pleaded guilty to charges of internet trading in child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child.

According to KNZA, Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill said Hargett entered the plea Tuesday before a scheduled pre-trial hearing.

Sentencing in the case is set for June 6.

Hill said Hargett faces a prison sentence of between 31 months and 136 months, depending on his criminal history, as well as lifetime registration as a sex offender.

KNZA says Hargett was arrested in October 2021 after an extensive investigation by the Hiawatha Police Department that followed a case referral by the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

During the investigation, KNZA says, officers executed a search warrant on a Hargett’s residence and seized electronics, hard drives, computers, and other data storage devices, that were believed to have been used for the sexual exploitation of a child under 14 years of age.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.